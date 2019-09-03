Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.57%

AAPL: -1.14%

IBM: -0.76%

CSCO: -0.40%

GOOG: -0.35%

Leading technology stocks were slipping pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) MAM Software Group ( MAMS ), which was over 13% higher after it agreed to be acquired by Kerridge Commercial Systems in an all-cash transaction valued at about $154.2 million. Under the agreement, MAM stockholders will receive $12.12 per share in cash for each common share of the company, representing a 14% premium over the closing price on Aug. 30.

(+) Phunware Inc. ( PHUN ) was advancing by over 6% after it unveiled partnerships it said would implement its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform at Buffalo Heights, a mixed-use real estate development in Houston.

(+) Resonant ( RESN ) was gaining over 5% in value after it filed a registration statement for the sale of up to 1.2 million shares of common stock held by selling stockholders for a maximum offering price of up to $3.13 per share, or $3.7 million in aggregate.