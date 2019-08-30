Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.67%

AAPL: -0.49%

IBM: +0.44%

CSCO: -1.14%

GOOGL: -0.43%

Technology stocks were mostly lower in late trading Friday, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 down 0.3% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising over 0.5%.

Among tech stocks moving on news:

(+) SeaChange International ( SEAC ) was rallying 18% after the supplier of video delivery software firm reported higher-than-expected Q2 results and also announced the appointment of a new CEO.

In other sector news:

(+) Tesla ( TSLA ) was 1.5% higher after Reuters cited China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology as saying that the country will exempt 16 of its electric vehicle models from purchase tax.

(+) Ambarella ( AMBA ) was advancing 17% after reporting non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.21 in fiscal Q2, down from $0.25 EPS in the year-ago period but beating the $0.02 earnings Capital IQ estimate.

(+) Maxar Technologies ( MAXR ) was gaining over 2% after its unit MDA secured a contract from the Canadian Space Agency to execute the system design phase of a forest fire monitoring satellite called WildFireSat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: SEAC , TSLA , AMBA , MAXR , MSFT


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?