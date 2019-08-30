Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.67%

AAPL: -0.49%

IBM: +0.44%

CSCO: -1.14%

GOOGL: -0.43%

Technology stocks were mostly lower in late trading Friday, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 down 0.3% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising over 0.5%.

Among tech stocks moving on news:

(+) SeaChange International ( SEAC ) was rallying 18% after the supplier of video delivery software firm reported higher-than-expected Q2 results and also announced the appointment of a new CEO.

In other sector news:

(+) Tesla ( TSLA ) was 1.5% higher after Reuters cited China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology as saying that the country will exempt 16 of its electric vehicle models from purchase tax.

(+) Ambarella ( AMBA ) was advancing 17% after reporting non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.21 in fiscal Q2, down from $0.25 EPS in the year-ago period but beating the $0.02 earnings Capital IQ estimate.

(+) Maxar Technologies ( MAXR ) was gaining over 2% after its unit MDA secured a contract from the Canadian Space Agency to execute the system design phase of a forest fire monitoring satellite called WildFireSat.