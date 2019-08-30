Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, JNPR, AMBA, TSLA

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.69%

AAPL: -0.43%

IBM: +0.03%

CSCO: -1.18%

GOOG: -0.56%

Technology stocks were weaker in midday trading, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 down 0.3% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising over 0.6%.

Among tech stocks moving on news:

(+) Tesla ( TSLA ) was 1.5% higher after Reuters cited China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology as saying that the country will exempt 16 of its electric vehicle models from purchase tax.

In other stock news :

(+) SeaChange International ( SEAC ) was rallying over 21% after the supplier of video delivery software firm reported better-than-expected Q2 results and also announced the appointment of a new CEO.

(+) Ambarella ( AMBA ) was advancing 20% after reporting non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.21 in fiscal Q2, down from $0.25 EPS in the year-ago period but beating the $0.02 earnings Capital IQ estimate.

(+) Maxar Technologies ( MAXR ) was gaining over 3% after its unit MDA secured a contract from the Canadian Space Agency to execute the system design phase of a forest fire monitoring satellite called WildFireSat.

(+) Dell Technologies ( DELL ) was rising over 8% after i t report ed fiscal Q2 results that topped Wall Street expectations. Non-GAAP EPS was $2.15 for the period ended Aug. 2, above the $1.50 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.