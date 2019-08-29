Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.14%

AAPL: +1.35%

IBM: +0.93%

CSCO: +1.26%

GOOG: +1.28%

Technology majors were trading higher pre-market Thursday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Micro Focus International ( MFGP ), which was slumping more than 28% after saying it may miss its revenue target for the year due to a "deteriorating macro environment" and delays in decision-making by its customers and as a result will expedite a strategic review of the group's operations.

(+) Nutanix ( NTNX ) was up more than 21% after i t report ed a Q4 loss of $0.57 per share on a non-GAAP basis, wider than the year-ago loss of $0.11 per share but better than expectations for a loss of $0.64 per share, according to Capital IQ. Revenue was $300 million, a decline from the $303.7 million posted last year but ahead of estimates of $293.5 million.

(+) Elastic ( ESTC ) was advancing more than 8% after it booked a non-GAAP net loss of $0.32 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended July 31, compared with a loss $0.38 a year earlier and beating the Street view from Capital IQ for a loss of $0.42 per share.