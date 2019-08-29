Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: ARCI, MTRX, SNPS

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.91%

AAPL: +1.27%

IBM: +1.68%

CSCO: +1.12%

GOOG: +2.01%

Technology stocks were expanding in midday trading, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 were adding 1.8% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing over 2.7%.

Among tech stocks moving on news:

(+) Matrix Service Co. ( MTRX ) was rallying 16% after its Matrix Service unit secured a five-year contract as the primary onsite mechanical services contractor at t he Shell Puget Sound Refinery. On Wednesday, the company also announced that its COO Joe Montalbano would retire in June, and it has promoted its Matrix Service unit president, Alan Updyke, into an interim role, president operations, from September 3, reporting to Montalbano.

In other stock news :

(+) Sony Corp. ( SNE ) was gaining over 2% after selling its 5.03% interest in Olympus back to the Japanese medical equipment manufacturer for JPY80.4 billion ($762.9 million).

(+) Appliance Recycling Centers of America ( ARCI ) was rallying over 19% after the company said its recycling division is experiencing a surge in orders from facilities in multiple regions.

(+) Synopsys ( SNPS ) was 3.6% higher after the company started an accelerated share repurchase plan with Wells Fargo Bank to buy back $100 million of its shares.

(+) Malibu Boats ( MBUU ) was rising 10% after i t report ed adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share, which is up from $0.76 per share in the comparable period last year and higher than the EPS consensus estimate of $0.95 from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.