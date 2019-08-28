Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: POLA, RNET, ADSK, DPW, EEI

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT: -0.41%

AAPL: +0.57%

IBM: +1.15%

CSCO: +0.19%

GOOG: +0.60%

Technology stocks were lower in midday trading, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 down 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was 0.5% higher.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) DPW Holdings ( DPW ) was surging 14% after saying it has slashed its debt by about $2 million by entering into two exchange agreements with two creditors.

In other sector news:

(+) Polar Power ( POLA ) was gaining over 9.5% after the provider of prime, backup and solar hybrid DC power services said it plans to buy back up to $500,000 of its outstanding shares.

(+) Ecology and Environment ( EEI ) was rallying 50% after the environmental consulting firm said Wednesday it agreed to be acquired by WSP Global for $65.1 million, including a special dividend of approximately $2.2 million.

(+) Trinseo ( TSE ) was 4.4% higher after the company said it plans to buy back 3.3 million shares over the next 90 days.

(+) Aviat Networks ( AVNW ) was climbing 4% after it secured a $13 million contract with an unnamed California county government for 10 years of technology upgrades, service and support for the county's transport network.

(-) Autodesk (ADSK) was down 8% after i t report ed Q2 net income of $0.65 per share, compared with $0.19 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.61.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: DPW , POLA , EEI , TSE , AVNW


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar