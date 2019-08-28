Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: POLA, RNET, ADSK, DPW, EEI

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT: -0.41%

AAPL: +0.57%

IBM: +1.15%

CSCO: +0.19%

GOOG: +0.60%

Technology stocks were lower in midday trading, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 down 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was 0.5% higher.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) DPW Holdings ( DPW ) was surging 14% after saying it has slashed its debt by about $2 million by entering into two exchange agreements with two creditors.

In other sector news:

(+) Polar Power ( POLA ) was gaining over 9.5% after the provider of prime, backup and solar hybrid DC power services said it plans to buy back up to $500,000 of its outstanding shares.

(+) Ecology and Environment ( EEI ) was rallying 50% after the environmental consulting firm said Wednesday it agreed to be acquired by WSP Global for $65.1 million, including a special dividend of approximately $2.2 million.

(+) Trinseo ( TSE ) was 4.4% higher after the company said it plans to buy back 3.3 million shares over the next 90 days.

(+) Aviat Networks ( AVNW ) was climbing 4% after it secured a $13 million contract with an unnamed California county government for 10 years of technology upgrades, service and support for the county's transport network.

(-) Autodesk (ADSK) was down 8% after i t report ed Q2 net income of $0.65 per share, compared with $0.19 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.61.