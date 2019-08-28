Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: EEI,DPW,POLA,ADSK

By MT Newswires,

Technology stocks turned higher Wednesday afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 adding nearly 0.1% in value, reversing a prior decline, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose about 0.6%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Ecology and Environment ( EEI ) surged 48.5% higher on Wednesday after the environmental consulting firm said Wednesday agreed to a $65.1 million buyout offer from WSP Global, which will also pay a $2.2 million special dividend as part of the transaction.

In other sector news:

(+) DPW Holdings ( DPW ) rallied Wednesday, closing with a more than 10% advance, after saying it had slashed its debt by about $2 million by entering into two exchange agreements with two creditors.

(+) Polar Power ( POLA ) rose 6.5% after the provider of prime, backup and solar hybrid DC power services said it was buying back up to $500,000 of its outstanding shares.

(-) Autodesk ( ADSK ) dropped almost 7% after reporting Q2 net income of $0.65 per share, improving on a $0.19 per share profit during the year-ago quarter while analysts polled by Capital IQ had been looking for the software firm to earn $0.61 per share.

