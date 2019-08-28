Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.36%

AAPL: +0.10%

IBM: Flat

CSCO: -0.17%

GOOG: Flat

Leading tech stocks were mixed in pre-bell trading Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(+) DPW Holdings ( DPW ), which was surging more than 48% after saying it has slashed its debt by about $2 million by entering into two exchange agreements with two creditors.

(-) Autodesk ( ADSK ) was down more than 12% after i t report ed a Q2 net income of $0.65 per share, compared with $0.19 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.61.

(+) Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( HPE ) was gaining more than 4% in value as its fiscal Q3 non-GAAP ne t earnings were $603 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared with $639 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year, exceeding consensus estimates of $0.40 per share.