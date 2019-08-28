Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.36%

AAPL: +0.10%

IBM: Flat

CSCO: -0.17%

GOOG: Flat

Leading tech stocks were mixed in pre-bell trading Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(+) DPW Holdings ( DPW ), which was surging more than 48% after saying it has slashed its debt by about $2 million by entering into two exchange agreements with two creditors.

(-) Autodesk ( ADSK ) was down more than 12% after i t report ed a Q2 net income of $0.65 per share, compared with $0.19 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.61.

(+) Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( HPE ) was gaining more than 4% in value as its fiscal Q3 non-GAAP ne t earnings were $603 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared with $639 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year, exceeding consensus estimates of $0.40 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: DPW , ADSK , HPE , MSFT , AAPL


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar