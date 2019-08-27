Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PLAN, MOMO, BILI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.49%

AAPL: +0.60%

IBM: +0.53%

CSCO: +0.81%

GOOG: +0.20%

Technology heavyweights were climbing pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Anaplan ( PLAN ), which was retreating by 4% after it posted a fiscal Q2 adjusted loss of $0.12 per diluted share, narrower than a loss of $0.18 per share a year ago and the $0.16 average loss estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Momo ( MOMO ) was advancing more than 2% after i t report ed a Q2 non-GAAP income of RMB5.60 ($0.82) per American depositary share, compared with RMB4.22 per ADS a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting non-GAAP income of $0.72 per ADS.

(-) Bilibili ( BILI ) was declining by more than 1% after saying its Q2 revenue rose to RMB1.54 billion ($224.0 million) from RMB1.03 billion in the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ mean for RMB1.48 billion.

