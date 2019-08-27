Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: NETE, DGLY

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.16%

AAPL: -1.06%

IBM: +0.38%

CSCO: -0.40%

GOOG: -0.28%

Technology stocks were edging lower in midday trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 were down 0.6% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling over 0.8%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Net Element ( NETE ) was soaring over 12% after the company said it expects Q3 revenue in its international transactions operation to rise 40% over Q2.

(+) Digital Ally ( DGLY ) was rallying over 83% after the company received a patent allowing for a device and software that will help police officers conduct sobriety tests during traffic stops.

In other sector news:

(-) B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( BOSC ) was down 8% after the firm reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.05 per basic share compared with $0.06 per basic share in the comparable quarter of last year.

(-) GTT Communications ( GTT ) was dropping over 10% on news of its CFO Mike Sicoli resigning Sept. 30.

(-) Anaplan ( PLAN ) was falling over 6% after it posted a fiscal Q2 adjusted loss of $0.12 per diluted share, narrower than a loss of $0.18 per share a year ago and the $0.16 average loss estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: NETE , DGLY , BOSC , GTT , PLAN


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar