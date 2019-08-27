Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: NETE, DGLY

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.16%

AAPL: -1.06%

IBM: +0.38%

CSCO: -0.40%

GOOG: -0.28%

Technology stocks were edging lower in midday trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 were down 0.6% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling over 0.8%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Net Element ( NETE ) was soaring over 12% after the company said it expects Q3 revenue in its international transactions operation to rise 40% over Q2.

(+) Digital Ally ( DGLY ) was rallying over 83% after the company received a patent allowing for a device and software that will help police officers conduct sobriety tests during traffic stops.

In other sector news:

(-) B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( BOSC ) was down 8% after the firm reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.05 per basic share compared with $0.06 per basic share in the comparable quarter of last year.

(-) GTT Communications ( GTT ) was dropping over 10% on news of its CFO Mike Sicoli resigning Sept. 30.

(-) Anaplan ( PLAN ) was falling over 6% after it posted a fiscal Q2 adjusted loss of $0.12 per diluted share, narrower than a loss of $0.18 per share a year ago and the $0.16 average loss estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.