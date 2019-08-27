Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: DGLY, NETE, BOSC, GTT

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.21%

AAPL: -1.13%

IBM: +0.91%

CSCO: -0.66%

GOOG: -0.09%

Technology stocks closed mixed in Tuesday trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 down 0.1% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling over 0.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Digital Ally ( DGLY ) rallied 35% after the company received a patent allowing for a device and software that will help police officers conduct sobriety tests during traffic stops.

In other sector news:

(+) Net Element ( NETE ) soared 9% after the company said it expects Q3 revenue in its international transactions operation to rise 40% over Q2.

(-) B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( BOSC ) was down 7% after the firm reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.05 per basic share compared with $0.06 per basic share in the comparable quarter of last year.

(-) GTT Communications ( GTT ) dropped 7% on news of its CFO Mike Sicoli resigning Sept. 30.