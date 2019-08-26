Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PRO, LIQT, PBI

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT: +1.05%

AAPL: +1.32%

IBM: +0.04%

CSCO: +0.84%

GOOG: +0.86%

Technology stocks were trading higher, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 gaining almost 1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was also up 0.5%

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) PROS Holdings ( PRO ) shares were up nearly 4%, after the AI company said it has acquired Travelaer SAS for about $12 million.

In other sector news:

(+) LiqTech International ( LIQT ) was gaining over 18% after securing new orders worth $8.4 million from one of the world's three largest shipping companies for its ceramic silicon carbide water filtration systems for marine scrubber applications. It also said that it expects Q3 revenue to be about $10 million and anticipates further sequential revenue growth in Q4.

(-) Pareteum ( TEUM ) was plunging 10% after the company said it has amended its credit agreement with its senior secured lender, Post Road Group, for additional cash drawdown and future flexibility.

(+) Charter Communications ( CHTR ) was rising 3% after the company said it has entered into an agreement with RDX under which the managed IT services provider will acquire and merge with its unit Navisite.

(+) Verisk Analytics ( VRSK ) was up over 1% after the data analytics firm said it has struck a deal to Genscape, data provider for commodity and energy markets, for $364 million in cash.

(+) Pitney Bowes (PBI) was falling almost 10% after gaining 20% earlier on news of a deal to sell its Software Solutions business to Syncsort for $700 million in cash to streamline its operations as a technology company.