Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.15%

AAPL: +1.56%

IBM: +0.91%

CSCO: +1.03%

GOOG: +0.93%

Technology majors were advancing pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Pitney Bowes ( PBI ), which was 12% higher after announcing a deal to sell its Software Solutions business to Syncsort for $700 million in cash to streamline its operations as a technology company.

In other sector news:

(+) GoPro ( GPRO ) was climbing by over 1% after saying it does not expect recently announced tariffs to impact its second half financial performance.

(-) Jianpu Technology ( JT ) was slightly lower as i t report ed Q2 per-share loss of RMB0.50 ($0.07) per American Depositary Share, compared with last year's loss of RMB0.38 per share.

