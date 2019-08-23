Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2019: HPQ, VMW, CRM, PVTL, CBLK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.66%

AAPL: -1.44%

IBM: -0.57%

CSCO: -0.79%

GOOG: Flat

Leading technology stocks were mostly retreating pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) HP ( HPQ ), which was slumping more than 9% after the computer manufacturer said Enrique Lores has been selected to succeed Dion Weisler as president and CEO on Nov. 1, while upstaging better-than-expected fiscal Q3 earnings. HP reported fiscal Q3 financial results, earning $0.58 per share during the three months ended July 31, excluding one-time items, on $14.6 billion in revenue.

(+) Salesforce ( CRM ) was gaining more than 6% in value after it ramped up its full-year guidance as the provider of cloud-based customer relationship management software posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company booked revenue of $4.00 billion in the three months ended July 31, up from $3.28 billion in the corresponding quarter of the prior year. This was also ahead of the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for $3.96 billion. It sees full-year revenue up 26% to 27% year over year.

(-) VMware ( VMW ) was down 6% after i t report ed second-quarter results that beat the market's expectations and also announced bids to acquire Pivotal Software ( PVTL ) and Carbon Black ( CBLK ) for a total enterprise value of almost $4.8 billion.

