Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: PSTG,KEYS,SNPS,SPLK

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.74%

AAPL -0.05%

IBM +0.13%

CSCO -1.16%

GOOG -0.08%

Technology stocks were falling this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 dropping just over 0.2% although while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising almost 0.1% just before Thursday's closing bell.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Pure Storage ( PSTG ) jumped out to a 15% advance on Thursday after the data management company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.01 per share, matching the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.04 per share net loss. Revenue rose 28% over the same quarter last year to $396.3 million from a year ago, also coming in ahead of the $392.34 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Keysight Technologies ( KEYS ) rose 13% on Thursday after the electronics testing equipment company earned $1.25 per share, excluding one-time items, during its fiscal Q3 on $1.09 billion in revenue, beating the Street view expecting a $1.02 per share adjusted profit on $1.04 billion in revenue.

(+) Synopsys ( SNPS ) was ahead 5.5% after late Wednesday reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.18 per share, up over $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Revenue rose to $853.0 million from $779.7 million last year, also exceeding the $831 million analyst mean.

(-) Splunk ( SPLK ) fell almost 8% on Thursday after disclosing its purchase of SignalFx for $1.05 billion in cash and stock. The data analytics firm will spend around $630 million in cash on the proposed transaction, with the balance in Splunk common shares. The deal should close later during the current fiscal year ending Jan. 31, according to a regulatory filing.