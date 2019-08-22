Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT

By MT Newswires,

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT: -0.97%

AAPL: + 0.20%

IBM: +0.23%

CSCO: -1.23%

GOOG: +0.12%

Technology stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 dropping around 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was up 0.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) SemiLEDS ( LEDS ) fell 8% Thursday afternoon, giving up some of Wednesday's gains after the company received an offer from Xian Chang Ma, chairman and CEO of Chinese biomedical firm Shandong Tengjunxiang Biotechnology, to acquire a 19% stake in the chip maker.

In other sector news:

(+) Viomi Technology ( VIOT ) was down nearly 3% in the afternoon, after it posted Q2 non-GAAP earnings of RMB1.37 ($0.19) per American depositary share that surged from RMB 0.70 a year ago.

(-) Analog Devices ( ADI ) edged up 0.3% after the analog technology company on Wednesday posted fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, down from $1.51 per share in the comparable period a year ago but exceeding the estimate of $1.23 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Tesla ( TSLA ) was up more than 1% amid a report that Scottish asset management firm Baillie Gifford's James Anderson, a principal backer of Tesla, said CEO Elon Musk is damaging the battery car maker with his "micromanagement," and that Musk does not have to be the company's CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

