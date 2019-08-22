Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT: -0.97%

AAPL: + 0.20%

IBM: +0.23%

CSCO: -1.23%

GOOG: +0.12%

Technology stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 dropping around 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was up 0.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) SemiLEDS ( LEDS ) fell 8% Thursday afternoon, giving up some of Wednesday's gains after the company received an offer from Xian Chang Ma, chairman and CEO of Chinese biomedical firm Shandong Tengjunxiang Biotechnology, to acquire a 19% stake in the chip maker.

In other sector news:

(+) Viomi Technology ( VIOT ) was down nearly 3% in the afternoon, after it posted Q2 non-GAAP earnings of RMB1.37 ($0.19) per American depositary share that surged from RMB 0.70 a year ago.

(-) Analog Devices ( ADI ) edged up 0.3% after the analog technology company on Wednesday posted fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, down from $1.51 per share in the comparable period a year ago but exceeding the estimate of $1.23 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Tesla ( TSLA ) was up more than 1% amid a report that Scottish asset management firm Baillie Gifford's James Anderson, a principal backer of Tesla, said CEO Elon Musk is damaging the battery car maker with his "micromanagement," and that Musk does not have to be the company's CEO.