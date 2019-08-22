Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Quantcast

Technology giants were rallying pre-market Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Keysight Technologies ( KEYS ), which was climbing more than 7% as its adjusted EPS jumped to $1.25 in Q3 from $0.89 a year earlier, sharply higher than analysts' estimates of $1.02 in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue grew 8% to reach $1.09 billion, also exceeding the $1.04 billion estimate.

(+) Opera ( OPRA ) was advancing by more than 10% after i t report ed Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.05 per American depositary share, down from $0.11 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $0.00 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) 58.com ( WUBA ) was down over 4% as it posted Q2 non-GAAP earnings of RMB10.94 ($1.59) per American depositary share, up from RMB5.45 per ADS a year earlier. The consensus analyst estimate was $0.82, according to Capital IQ.

