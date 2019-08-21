Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: OKTA,SCSC,LEDS,CREE

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.95%

AAPL +0.96%

IBM +0.83%

CSCO +1.74%

GOOG +0.65%

Technology stocks rebounded on Wednesday, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing just under 1.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was rising more than 0.7%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Okta ( OKTA ) rose 3.7% after Cowen & Co began analyst coverage of the identity software firm with an outperform rating and a $150 price target. Okta next Wednesday is scheduled to report financial results for its fiscal Q2 ended July 31, with analysts, on average, expecting the company to post a $0.10 per share net loss on $131.2 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) SemiLEDS ( LEDS ) rallied Wednesday, rising 21% after Xian Chang Ma, board chairman and CEO of Shandong Tengjunxiang Biotechnology, offered to acquire a 19% stake in the light-emitting diode chips and components manufacturer, buying 680,000 SemiLEDS shares at $3 apiece. The SemiLEDS board has until August 30 to consider the offer, which if accepted, would likely result in Xian becoming a director on the company's board.

(-) ScanSource ( SCSC ) dropped 9.2% on Wednesday, falling to an intraday low of $28.40, the lowest since 2016, after reporting non-GAAP net income and revenue for its Q4 ended June 30 trailing Wall Street estimates and issued a Q1 profit forecast also lagging the analyst mean. For the current quarter, the technology products company sees adjusted net in a range of $0.70 to $0.75 per share, lagging the $0.90 per share Street view.

(-) Cree ( CREE ) fell 15% on Wednesday after the light-emitting diode company said it expects continued softness in global LED market over the short-term, upstaging better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results. For the current quarter ending Sept. 30, Cree is expecting revenue in a range of $237 million to $243 million, straddling the $239.9 million Capital IQ consensus. It also sees a pro forma net loss from continuing operations between $0.03 to $0.07 per share compared with the analyst mean looking for a $0.06 per share net loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: OKTA , LEDS , SCSC , CREE


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar