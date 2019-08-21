Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: OKTA,SCSC,LEDS,CREE

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks rebounded on Wednesday, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing just under 1.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was rising more than 0.7%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Okta ( OKTA ) rose 3.7% after Cowen & Co began analyst coverage of the identity software firm with an outperform rating and a $150 price target. Okta next Wednesday is scheduled to report financial results for its fiscal Q2 ended July 31, with analysts, on average, expecting the company to post a $0.10 per share net loss on $131.2 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) SemiLEDS ( LEDS ) rallied Wednesday, rising 21% after Xian Chang Ma, board chairman and CEO of Shandong Tengjunxiang Biotechnology, offered to acquire a 19% stake in the light-emitting diode chips and components manufacturer, buying 680,000 SemiLEDS shares at $3 apiece. The SemiLEDS board has until August 30 to consider the offer, which if accepted, would likely result in Xian becoming a director on the company's board.

(-) ScanSource ( SCSC ) dropped 9.2% on Wednesday, falling to an intraday low of $28.40, the lowest since 2016, after reporting non-GAAP net income and revenue for its Q4 ended June 30 trailing Wall Street estimates and issued a Q1 profit forecast also lagging the analyst mean. For the current quarter, the technology products company sees adjusted net in a range of $0.70 to $0.75 per share, lagging the $0.90 per share Street view.

(-) Cree ( CREE ) fell 15% on Wednesday after the light-emitting diode company said it expects continued softness in global LED market over the short-term, upstaging better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results. For the current quarter ending Sept. 30, Cree is expecting revenue in a range of $237 million to $243 million, straddling the $239.9 million Capital IQ consensus. It also sees a pro forma net loss from continuing operations between $0.03 to $0.07 per share compared with the analyst mean looking for a $0.06 per share net loss.