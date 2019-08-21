Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.90%

AAPL: +1.06%

IBM: +0.71%

CSCO: +1.19%

GOOG: +0.83%

Technology heavyweights were trading higher pre-market Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(+) SemiLEDS ( LEDS ), which was up 21% after the company received an offer from Xian Chang Ma, chairman and CEO of Chinese biomedical firm Shandong Tengjunxiang Biotechnology, to acquire a 19% stake in the chip maker.

(+) Viomi Technology ( VIOT ) was climbing by over 5% after it posted Q2 non-GAAP earnings of RMB1.37 ($0.19) per American depositary share that surged from RMB 0.70 a year ago.

(-) Analog Devices ( ADI ) was down 2% after the analog technology company posted fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, down from $1.51 per share in the comparable period a year ago but exceeding the estimate of $1.23 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

