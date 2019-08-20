Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SE, BIDU, CMCM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: Flat

AAPL: +0.36%

IBM: -0.04%

CSCO: Flat

GOOG: +0.04%

Technology majors were mixed pre-bell Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Sea ( SE ), which was slumping more than 12% after posting a Q2 total adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization of $11.0 million, narrower than its loss of $161.9 million a year ago. Net loss, however, widened to $280.1 million, from $250.8 million a year ago.

(+) Baidu ( BIDU ) was up more than 8% after saying its Q2 sales rose 1% to RMB26.326 million from the year-ago period or to $3.84 billion, topping the CapIQ mean for $3.72 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per ADS fell 54% to RMB10.11, or to $1.47, above forecasts for $0.92.

(+) Cheetah Mobile ( CMCM ) was advancing nearly 8% after i t report ed Q2 adjusted per-American depositary share earnings of CNY0.52 ($0.08), down from last year's CNY1.39. The company posted Q2 revenue of CNY970.1 million, down 12.1% from a year ago.