Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: AAPL,GS,MA,MAXR,BIDU,FN

Technology stocks turned lower this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 slipping just over 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling slightly more than 0.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Apple ( AAPL ) was 0.5% higher in late trade after the tech giant Tuesday introduced its Apple Card credit card, allowing users with an iPhone 6 or newer to make payments through the Goldman Sachs- ( GS ) and Mastercard- ( MA ) backed system. The card doesn't charge fees and can be used with the Apple Pay digital wallet for online and in-store payments. It also has a rewards system called Daily Cash.

In other sector news:

(+) Maxar ( MAXR ) climbed 5% on Tuesday after saying its MDA unit won two contracts from the Canadian Space Agency for work on the first phase of its Gateway External Robotic Interfaces project, building interfaces for the Canadarm3 artificial intelligence-enabled robotic system.

(+) Baidu ( BIDU ) was nearly 5% higher after the Chinese language search engine company late Monday reported a 54% drop in non-GAAP Q2 net income compared with year-ago levels to $1.43 per American depository share but still beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.92 per ADS. Net sales grew 1% to $3.84 billion, also topping the $3.72 billion analyst mean.

(-) Fabrinet (FN) dropped over 17% on Tuesday after the precision optical and electronics manufacturing company projected sales for its Q1 ending Sept. 30 trailing Wall Street estimates and upstaging better-than-expected Q4 financial results. It sees Q1 sales in a range of $386 million to $394 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $407.3 million in sales.