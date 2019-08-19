Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: WB, HMI, SINA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.22%

AAPL: +1.95%

IBM: +1.02%

CSCO: +1.24%

GOOG: +1.29%

Leading technology stocks were advancing pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Weibo ( WB ), which was more than 8% higher after it booked a Q2 adjusted profit of $0.68 per share, unchanged from the prior year period and higher than the $0.60 per share Street estimate.

(+) Huami ( HMI ) was up almost 7% after posting a Q2 adjusted net income of RMB1.73 ($0.25) per ADS, up from RMB1.61 per ADS in the year-ago quarter and beating the estimate of $0.06 in a Capital IQ survey of analysts.

(+) Sina ( SINA ) was gaining over 6% in value after it posted a Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 that declined from $0.89 a year ago but still topped the $0.51 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: WB , HMI , SINA , MSFT , AAPL


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar