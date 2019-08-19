Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: WB, HMI, SINA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.22%

AAPL: +1.95%

IBM: +1.02%

CSCO: +1.24%

GOOG: +1.29%

Leading technology stocks were advancing pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Weibo ( WB ), which was more than 8% higher after it booked a Q2 adjusted profit of $0.68 per share, unchanged from the prior year period and higher than the $0.60 per share Street estimate.

(+) Huami ( HMI ) was up almost 7% after posting a Q2 adjusted net income of RMB1.73 ($0.25) per ADS, up from RMB1.61 per ADS in the year-ago quarter and beating the estimate of $0.06 in a Capital IQ survey of analysts.

(+) Sina ( SINA ) was gaining over 6% in value after it posted a Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 that declined from $0.89 a year ago but still topped the $0.51 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.