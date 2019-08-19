Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: DXC,NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +1.72%

AAPL +2.19%

IBM +0.99%

CSCO +3.28%

GOOG +1.93%

Technology stocks still were sharply higher in late Monday trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 1.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising almost 2.0%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) DXC Technology ( DXC ) shares climbed almost 6% after disclosing a $666 million arbitration award stemming from its $9.85 billion acquisition of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's ( HPE ) business services in April 2017. The award consisted of $631.8 million in damages and $34.3 million in pre-award interest along with 3% post-award yearly interest.

In other sector news:

(+) Sina ( SINA ) was almost 16% higher after reporting above-consensus Q2 financial results, including adjusted net income of $0.76 per share during the three months ended June 30, down from $0.89 per share during the year-ago period but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.51 per share. Revenue slipped 0.8% year over year to $533.1 million but also exceeded the $519.6 million Street view.

(+) Weibo ( WB ) rose 15% on Monday after the Chinese social media company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.68 per share, unchanged from the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share for the three months ended June 30.

(+) Nvidia Corp ( NVDA ) advanced 7.4% after Monday saying free updates containing its real-time ray tracing technology will soon be available for Microsoft's Minecraft video game players. Microsoft acquired the popular construction game where players build almost anything block-by-block in a digital world in 2014, or about three years after its original release.