Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: PHUN,NVDA,AMAT

Technology stocks were firming Friday afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing nearly more than 2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising almost 2.9%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Phunware ( PHUN ) rose nearly 13% on Friday, recouping a large slice of Thursday's 19% drop to a record low close of $1.13 a share when new regulatory filings showed CEO and co-founder Alan Knitowski and chief technology officer and co-founder Luan Dang bought a combined 87,500 shares from the Curo Capital Appreciation Fund priced at $1.35 apiece. Thursday's steep drop followed the mobile applications company reporting an $0.08 per share Q2 net loss, reversing a $0.17 per share profit last year, while revenue fell 61.2% year-over-year to $5.5 million.

In other sector news:

(+) Nvidia ( NVDA ) climbed more than 6% after the interactive graphics company late Thursday reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.24 per share, down from $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share. Revenue also declined, falling 17.3% from the year-ago period to $2.58 billion but narrowly exceeding the $2.55 billion analyst mean.

(-) Applied Material ( AMAT ) slid 1.1% after the semiconductor manufacturing equipment company reported declines in its fiscal Q3 earnings and sales compared with year-ago levels, prompting at least five analysts to lower their price targets for the company's stock. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.74 per share on $3.56 billion in net sales during the three months ended July 28, down from non-GAAP net income of $1.04 per share and $4.16 billion in sales during the same quarter last year.