Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.0%

AAPL: +1.0%

IBM: +0.92%

CSCO: +0.54%

GOOG: +1.0%

Technology majors were higher pre-bell Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Cyren ( CYRN ), which was up 2% after the internet security technology company filed a $50 million mixed shelf registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

(+) Phunware ( PHUN ), which was 12% higher after its Chief Executive and Co-Founder Alan Knitowski has snapped up 43,750 shares of the company at an average price of $1.35 each on Friday, lifting his stake to 585,589 shares, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

(-) Globant ( GLOB ), which was down 5% lower after saying Thursday that its Q2 adjusted net income was $19.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, improving year over year from $14.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, slightly exceeding consensus estimates of $0.52 per share.

