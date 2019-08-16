Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: CSCO,PHUN,NVDA,AMAT

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +1.52%

AAPL +2.23%

IBM +1.22%

CSCO +1.63%

GOOG +0.98%

Technology stocks held on to their prior gains this afternoon, with shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 1.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising almost 2.9%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Cisco Systems ( CSCO ) rose 1.6% on Friday after the networking equipment company disclosed plans to eliminate nearly 500 jobs at its facilities in San Jose and Milpitas, Calif. The company filed two WARN notices with the California Employment Development Department on July 30 stating it expects to cut 397 jobs at its corporate headquarters in San Jose and another 91 positions in Milpitas.

In other sector news:

(+) Phunware ( PHUN ) rose more than 7% on Friday, recouping a large slice of Thursday's 19% drop to a record low close of $1.13 a share after regulatory filings showed CEO and co-founder Alan Knitowski and chief technology officer and co-founder Luan Dang bought a combined 87,500 shares from the Curo Capital Appreciation Fund priced at $1.35 apiece. Thursday's steep drop followed the mobile applications company reporting an $0.08 per share Q2 net loss, reversing a $0.17 per share profit last year, while revenue fell 61.2% year-over-year to $5.5 million.

(+) Nvidia ( NVDA ) climbed 7.5% after the interactive graphics company late Thursday reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.24 per share, down from $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share. Revenue also declined, falling 17.3% from the year-ago period to $2.58 billion but narrowly exceeding the $2.55 billion analyst mean.

(-) Applied Material ( AMAT ) slid about 1% after the semiconductor manufacturing equipment company reported declines in its fiscal Q3 earnings and sales compared with year-ago levels, prompting at least five analysts to lower their price targets for the company's stock. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.74 per share on $3.56 billion in net sales during the three months ended July 28, down from non-GAAP net income of $1.04 per share and $4.16 billion in sales during the same quarter last year.