Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.57%

AAPL: +0.72%

IBM: +0.56%

CSCO: -4.37%

GOOG: +0.49%

Most technology heavyweights were climbing pre-bell Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Pivotal Software ( PVTL ), which was surging more than 72% after saying it is in talks to be bought by VMWare ( VMW ) for $15 per class A share in cash. VMWare, meanwhile, was down more than 3%.

(+) Canadian Solar ( CSIQ ) was advancing by more than 11% as i t report ed Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share compared with a loss of $0.06 per share in the prior-year quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $0.35.

(-) Cisco Systems ( CSCO ) was slipping by more than 5% as its adjusted EPS jumped 19% to $0.83 in Q4 from a year earlier, just ahead of analysts' estimates of $0.82 in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue grew 6% to $13.4 billion, broadly in line with expectations.

