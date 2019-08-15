Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NTAP,PVTL,CSCO

By MT Newswires,

Technology stocks were narrowly lower in recent trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 slipping more than 2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.8%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) NetApp ( NTAP ) rose 3.7% after reporting adjusted fiscal Q1 net income of $0.65 per share on $1.24 billion in revenue, down on both sides of the ledger compared with the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.58 per share adjusted profit on $1.23 billion in revenue during the three months ended July 26.

In other sector news:

(+) Pivotal Software ( PVTL ) was nearly 69% higher during Thursday trade after the software development company said it was in talks to be acquired by VMWare ( VMW ) for $15 per class A share in cash, representing an 80.7% premium over Wednesday's closing price.

(-) Cisco Systems ( CSCO ) dropped nearly 9% after late Wednesday projecting adjusted fiscal Q1 net income in a range of $0.80 to $0.82 per share, trailing the Street view expecting a $0.83 per share non-GAAP profit for the networking equipment giant during the three months ending Oct. 30.

