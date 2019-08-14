Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019

By MT Newswires,

Technology heavyweights were sinking in Wednesday's pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Presidio ( PSDO ), which was surging more than 21% after the company agreed to be acquired by funds advised by investment firm BC Partners in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion.

(-) Daqo New Energy ( DQ ) was declining by more than 1% as i t report ed Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.17 per American depositary share, compared with $1.44 per share a year ago. Revenue rose to $66 million from $63 million in Q2 2018. Analyst estimates were not available.

(-) Chinese social media platform YY ( YY ) was down almost 4% after booking Q2 non-GAAP net income per American depositary share of RMB5.14, or $0.75, lower than RMB13.75 per share in the prior year quarter, and lower than the consensus earnings estimate of $1.07 per share compiled by Capital IQ.

