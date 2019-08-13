Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.31%

AAPL: -0.16%

IBM: -0.19%

CSCO: -0.16%

GOOG: -0.56%

Leading technology stocks were declining pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Covetrus ( CVET ), which was slumping more than 35% after the company posted a Q2 GAAP loss of $0.09 per share, compared to earnings of $0.40 per share in the same period a year ago.

(-) Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( TME ) was slipping more than 6% after it booked non-GAAP earnings per American depositary shares that beat but revenue that missed Wall Street expectations. Non-GAAP earnings per ADS were RMB0.67 ($0.10) for the June quarter, above the RMB0.59 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(-) II-VI ( IIVI ) was more than 6% lower as the optical components company reported fiscal Q4 earnings and sales that beat estimates but offered a downbeat assessment of the current quarter. Its Q4 adjusted earnings totalled $0.67 per share, up from $0.52 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $0.66 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: CVET , TME , IIVI , MSFT , AAPL


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar