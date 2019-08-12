Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM

Top Technology Stocks:
MSFT: -0.52%
AAPL: -0.52%
IBM: -0.36%
CSCO: -0.34%
GOOG: -0.70%
Most technology heavyweights were declining pre-market Monday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) Radcom ( RDCM ), which was 9% higher in pre-bell trading after it said early Monday it swung to an adjusted loss in its second quarter and is raising its revenue outlook for the year.
(-) DXC Technology ( DXC ), which was down marginally pre-market after seeing analysts trim earnings targets for Q2 ending Sept. 30, as well as the forecasts for 2020 and 2021.
(-) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( TSM ) was nearly 1% lower pre-bell after saying early Monday that revenue for the January-July period amounted to TWD544.46 billion, down from TWD555.73 billion in the prior-year quarter.
In other news:
Microsoft ( MSFT ) and Reliance Jio Infocomm said pre-market Monday they have entered into a 10-year strategic partnership aimed at "accelerating the digital transformation of the Indian economy and society."