Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.52%

AAPL: -0.52%

IBM: -0.36%

CSCO: -0.34%

GOOG: -0.70%

Most technology heavyweights were declining pre-market Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Radcom ( RDCM ), which was 9% higher in pre-bell trading after it said early Monday it swung to an adjusted loss in its second quarter and is raising its revenue outlook for the year.

(-) DXC Technology ( DXC ), which was down marginally pre-market after seeing analysts trim earnings targets for Q2 ending Sept. 30, as well as the forecasts for 2020 and 2021.

(-) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( TSM ) was nearly 1% lower pre-bell after saying early Monday that revenue for the January-July period amounted to TWD544.46 billion, down from TWD555.73 billion in the prior-year quarter.

In other news:

Microsoft ( MSFT ) and Reliance Jio Infocomm said pre-market Monday they have entered into a 10-year strategic partnership aimed at "accelerating the digital transformation of the Indian economy and society."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: RDCM , DXC , TSM , MSFT , AAPL


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar