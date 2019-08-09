Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.46%

AAPL: -1.08%

IBM: -0.50%

CSCO: -0.58%

GOOG: -1.01%

Top technology stocks were trading lower pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Uber ( UBER ), which was declining by around 7% as its net loss widened to $4.72 per share in Q2 from $2.01 per share a year earlier, underperforming analysts' estimates of $3.19 loss per share in a Capital IQ survey. Revenue rose 14% to $3.17 billion, lagging the $3.39 billion estimate. Gross bookings rose 31% to $15.76 billion.

(-) The Trade Desk ( TTD ) was retreating more than 2% after reporting Q2 net income of $0.95 per share, compared with $0.60 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.68.

(-) Activision Blizzard ( ATVI ) was down more than 1% as it said Q2 GAAP sales were $1.396 billion, down from $1.641 billion in the year-ago period but above the CapIQ mean for $1.192 billion. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.53, down from $0.62 a year ago but above forecasts for $0.26 normalized.

