Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: DXC,APPN,ATVI

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.96%

AAPL -0.61%

IBM -2.68%

CSCO -1.47%

GOOG -1.15%

Technology stocks were dropping in recent trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 sliding 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was sinking 1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) DXC Technology Company ( DXC ) fell 33% to a more than three-year low of $34.61 a share after late Thursday reporting a decline in fiscal Q1 net income to $0.61 per share from $0.78 per share last year, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.93 per share GAAP profit and prompting a KeyBanc downgrade of the IT services company to sector weight from overweight. RBC Capital Markets Friday also cut its price target for DXC Technology shares by $8 to $67.

In other sector news:

(+) Appian ( APPN ) climbed 18% to a new, all-time high of $51 a share after posting a $0.10 per share loss for its Q2 ended June 30, improving on a $0.14 per share loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.17 per share net loss. Revenue rose 12% year-over-year to $66.9 million, also exceeding the $63.4 million Street view.

(-) Activision Blizzard ( ATVI ) fell 2.6% on Friday after issuing Q3 and FY19 forecasts trailing Wall Street expectations. The video-content company is projecting a $0.20 per share non-GAAP Q3 profit on around $1.11 billion in sales, well under the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.40 per share and $1.35 billion in revenue. It also is anticipating FY19 non-GAAP EPS of $2.02 and $6.19 billion in sales. The Street is at $2.15 per share and $6.36 billion, respectively.