Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.88%

AAPL: +0.81%

IBM: -0.80%

CSCO: +0.80%

GOOG: +0.76%

Most technology heavyweights were advancing pre-market Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Symantec ( SYMC ), which was recently up more than 11% amid reports that the company is in advanced talks to sell to Broadcom ( AVGO ) its enterprise business. According to sources, it is possible an announcement could come Thursday when Symantec releases quarterly results, or take longer. The deal could be worth about $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

(+) Infinera ( INFN ) was gaining more than 11% in value amid a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.24 per share, which widened from the $0.01 loss per share in the prior-year period but beat the $0.28 loss per share average Street estimate provided by Capital IQ.

(+) Lumentum Holdings ( LITE ) was advancing by more than 8% after i t report ed fiscal Q4 non-GAAP net income of $0.92 per share, down from $0.95 reported during the year-ago quarter but easily beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $0.72.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: SYMC , AVGO , INFN , LITE , MSFT


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar