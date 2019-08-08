Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.88%

AAPL: +0.81%

IBM: -0.80%

CSCO: +0.80%

GOOG: +0.76%

Most technology heavyweights were advancing pre-market Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Symantec ( SYMC ), which was recently up more than 11% amid reports that the company is in advanced talks to sell to Broadcom ( AVGO ) its enterprise business. According to sources, it is possible an announcement could come Thursday when Symantec releases quarterly results, or take longer. The deal could be worth about $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

(+) Infinera ( INFN ) was gaining more than 11% in value amid a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.24 per share, which widened from the $0.01 loss per share in the prior-year period but beat the $0.28 loss per share average Street estimate provided by Capital IQ.

(+) Lumentum Holdings ( LITE ) was advancing by more than 8% after i t report ed fiscal Q4 non-GAAP net income of $0.92 per share, down from $0.95 reported during the year-ago quarter but easily beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $0.72.