Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: AMD,TWTR,GOOG,GOOGL,AZPN,RUN

Technology stocks were outpacing other sectors in Thursday trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 rising over 2.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was posting a nearly 2.4% gain this afternoon.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD ) rose 17% on Thursday after saying social network company Twitter ( TWTR ) and Alphabet's (GOOG,GOOGL) Google unit are coming onboard as customers for its second-generation EPYC processor chip for data centers. Twitter is expected to deploy the new processors across its datacenter infrastructure later this year while Google will offer the chips to external developers working on cloud computing products, Advanced Micro said.

In other sector news:

(+) Aspen Technology ( AZPN ) climbed 13.7% to a record high of $142.15 after the asset optimization software firm reported above-consensus financial results for its Q4 ended June 30 and guided FY20 revenue ahead of analyst estimates, prompting KeyBanc to raise its price target for Aspen shares by $17 to $141. The company posted adjusted EPS of $1.59 compared with $1.12 during the year-ago period, crushing the Street view expecting $1.09. Revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $195.8 million, also topping the $162.7 million analyst mean.

(-) Sunrun ( RUN ) dropped 8% after the solar energy company reported a surprise Q2 net loss of $0.01 per share, reversing a $0.06 per share profit during the same period last year and lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting net income of $0.16 per share on a GAAP basis and adjusted net income of $0.07 per share.