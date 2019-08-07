Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -1.46%

AAPL: -1.37%

IBM: -1.09%

CSCO: -1.27%

GOOG: -1.05%

Tech giants were declining pre-bell Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Match Group ( MTCH ), which was surging more than 16% after the dating-website company reported Q2 net income of $0.43 a share, down from $0.45 a share last year but ahead of the consensus of $0.40 per share on Capital IQ.

(+) Perion Network ( PERI ) was advancing by more than 8% as i t report ed a Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 that was unchanged from the year-ago period, while revenue climbed to $63.6 million from $62.8 million in Q2 2018, surpassing the analyst consensus of $59.6 million.

(-) CyberArk Software ( CYBR ) was down around 1% as it posted a Q2 non-GAAP net income per share of $0.59, up from $0.36 during the year-ago quarter, and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $0.47.