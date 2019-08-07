Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: INXN,SEDG,WK,NEWR

By MT Newswires

Technology stocks rose Wednesday afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing almost 0.7% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was posting a nearly 0.8% gain.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) InterXion Holding ( INXN ) was hanging on to a more than 3% gain late in Wednesday trading after the Dutch data center services company posted above-consensus revenue for its April-to-June reporting period. Q2 revenue grew 14% over year-ago levels, rising to EUR158.5 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus by EUR1.28 million.

In other sector news:

(+) SolarEdge Technologies ( SEDG ) rose 26% to a best-ever $81 after reporting adjusted Q2 net income of $0.94 per share, up from $0.82 a share during the same quarter last year and cruising past the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share. Revenue climbed 43% to $325 million, topping the $315.53 million analyst mean.

(+) Workiva ( WK ) rode a 13.7% advance to an all-time high of $62.72 a share after reporting a surprise Q2 profit and above-consensus revenue and also projected Q3 and FY19 revenue exceeding analyst estimates. The company reported breakeven non-GAAP EPS on $73.5 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ mean call expecting a $0.10 per share adjusted net loss on $69 million in revenue.

(-) New Relic ( NEWR ) dropped 33.6% to a 21-month low of $55.60 after the software-as-a-service company issued a disappointing revenue outlook for its fiscal Q2 ending Sept. 30. It sees revenue for the current quarter in a range of $143 million to $145 million, trailing the $146.2 million Street view.

