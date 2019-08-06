Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.88%

AAPL: +1.31%

IBM: +0.95%

CSCO: +0.29%

GOOG: +0.66%

Leading technology stocks were trading higher pre-market Tuesday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) GreenSky ( GSKY ), which was plunging nearly 23% after the company reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.18 per diluted share, in line with earnings a year ago but below the $0.22 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ. The company also announced it is exploring strategic options.

(+) NeoPhotonics ( NPTN ) was climbing by more than 18% after the company said Q2 sales rose 1% year over year and 3% quarter over quarter to $81.7 million, topping the CapIQ mean for $76.9 million. It swung to a non-GAAP profit of $0.03 per share from a $0.19 loss in the year-ago period and beat expectations for a dime loss normalized.

(+) Take-Two Interactive Software ( TTWO ) was 7% higher after saying its Q1 GAAP net revenue grew 39% to $540.5 million from the year-ago period and topped the CapIQ mean for $356.65 million. GAAP net income per share fell to $0.41 from $0.62 last year and missed expectations for $0.79 GAAP.

