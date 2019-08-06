Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: BWXT,TDG,ITRI,EVBG

By MT Newswires,

Technology stocks led Tuesday's market recovery, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 adding nearly 1.7% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising almost 1.4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) BWX Technologies ( BWXT ) rose over 15% on Tuesday after reporting adjusted Q2 net income and revenue topping analyst projections and raising its FY19 guidance. Excluding one-time items, the nuclear components company earned $0.62 per share on $471.2 million in revenue compared with the Street view expecting adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share and $440.5 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(-) TransDigm Group ( TDG ) rose over 20% on Tuesday, reaching a best-ever $555.27 a share after reporting better-than-expected fiscal Q3 financial results and raising its FY19 forecast above analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, net income for the aerospace components company rose to $4.95 per share on $1.66 billion in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP earnings of $4.32 per share on $1.58 billion in revenue for the April-to-June fiscal period.

(+) Itron ( ITRI ) climbed 15% to a 16-month high of $67.88 a share after reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.87 on $635 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.41 per share and $36.4 million, respectively. It also raised its FY19 outlook above analyst views, projecting adjusted net income in a range of $2.80 to $3.00 per share on $2.45 billion to $2.5 billion in revenue compared with the Street view expecting $2.63 per share on $2.44 billion in revenue.

(-) Everbridge ( EVBG ) dropped nearly 14% on Tuesday after the cyber-security company forecast a wider-than-expected Q3 net loss, upstaging above-consensus financial results for its just-concluded Q2. For the current quarter ending Sept. 30, the company is projecting a non-GAAP loss between $0.06 and $0.05 per share on total revenue in a range of $51.3 million to $51.6 million. That compares with the analyst mean expecting an adjusted net loss of $0.03 per share on $51.4 million in revenue.

