Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON,HPE,WB

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -3.54%

AAPL -5.05%

IBM -4.55%

CSCO -3.64%

GOOG -3.82%

Technology stocks were plunging again on Monday as US-China trade worries continue to escalate. At last look, the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 dropping more than 4.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling almost 4.5%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) ON Semiconductor ( ON ) dropped 11% on Monday after the chipmaker reported a 7.5% decline in Q2 revenue compared with the same quarter last year, falling to $1.35 billion and missing the Capital IQ consensus of $1.38 billion.

In other sector news:

(-) Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( HPE ) retreated Monday, recently sinking more than 4%, after the data storage and management company said it acquired the business assets of MapR, an artificial intelligence and analytics platform company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

(-) Weibo ( WB ) was down more than 8% after Jefferies & Co started coverage of the Chinese social network company with a hold rating and a $43.60 price target.