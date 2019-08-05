Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

MT Newswires

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -2.75%

AAPL: -2.95%

IBM: -1.51%

CSCO: -1.52%

GOOG: -1.91%

Leading technology stocks were sinking in Monday's pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) ON Semiconductor ( ON ), which was down more than 6% after booking Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.42, down from $0.46 for the same period last year and beating the Capital IQ analyst estimate by a penny.

(-) Sohu.com ( SOHU ) was declining by more than 6% after i t report ed a Q2 non-GAAP net loss of $1.27 per diluted ADS, unchanged compared with last year and worse than the Street view of $1.15.

In other sector news:

(+) Sapiens International ( SPNS ) was up more than 1% as it posted a Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.19 per share, up from $0.13 a year ago and topping the $0.17 estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

