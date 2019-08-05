Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ENPH, ON, HPE, WB

By MT Newswires,

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -3.48%

AAPL -5.26%

IBM -4.71%

CSCO -3.69%

GOOG -3.69%

Technology stocks plunged again during Monday trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 at last look dropping nearly 2.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling just over 4.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Enphase Energy ( ENPH ) retreated Monday, sinking just over 8%. The company said more than 5,300 homeowners have agreed to replace the device that converts direct-current electricity produced by photovoltaic panels into alternative current power with the company's IQ-7 line of microinverters. Enphase contacted eligible homeowners for the voluntary product swap and paired them with a local solar installation contractor for installation, with the new microinverters providing up to 75% more power compared with the legacy devices, the company said.

In other sector news:

(-) Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( HPE ) retreated Monday, recently sinking nearly 3%, after the data storage and management company said it acquired the business assets of MapR, an artificial intelligence and analytics platform company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

(-) Weibo ( WB ) was down 8% after Jefferies & Co started coverage of the Chinese social network company with a hold rating and a $43.60 price target.

(-) ON Semiconductor ( ON ) dropped almost 11% on Monday after the chipmaker reported a 7.5% decline in Q2 revenue compared with the same quarter last year, falling to $1.35 billion and missing the Capital IQ consensus of $1.38 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: ENPH , HPE , WB , ON


MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












