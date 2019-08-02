Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SVMK,PINS,NTAP

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -1.36%

AAPL -2.06%

IBM -1.67%

CSCO -3.97%

GOOG -0.88%

Technology stocks were sharply lower in recent trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 dropping 2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.5%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) SurveyMonkey ( SVMK ) shares climbed to within 18 cents of its $20.00 per share IPO price after reporting a smaller-than-expected Q2 net loss and above-consensus revenue for the three months ended June 30. The survey software firm reported a non-GAAP $0.01 per share net loss on $75.1 million in revenue, topping the analyst mean expecting a $0.05 per share adjusted Q2 net loss and $72.7 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Pinterest ( PINS ) rose 17% on Friday after the social media platform reported above-consenus Q2 financial results and raised its FY19 revenue outlook above Wall Street expectations. The company is projecting revenue for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 in a range of $1.095 billion to $1.115 billion, up from its prior forecast expecting between $1.055 billion to $1.08 billion and topping the analyst mean of $1.069 billion.

(-) NetApp ( NTAP ) dropped 22.4% to a 21-month low of $44.79 a share on Friday after cutting its fiscal Q1 sales and profit forecasts below analyst estimates. The data storage company is projecting non-GAAP net income for the three months ended July 31 in a range of $0.55 to $0.60 per share and $0.30 to $0.35 per share on a GAAP basis compared with the analyst mean expecting $0.84 and $0.68 per share, respectively.