Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.49%

AAPL: -1.03%

IBM: -0.47%

CSCO: -1.16%

GOOG: -0.58%

Most technology giants were retreating pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Square ( SQ ), which was declining by more than 11% even after i t report ed Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share, up from $0.13 per share a year ago and better than the analyst consensus of $0.16 per share on Capital IQ. Revenue grew 46% to $563 million, above the analyst view of $558 million.

(-) Seagate Technology ( STX ) was slipping by almost 10% as it posted fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.86 per diluted share, down from $1.62 per share a year ago still but above the $0.84 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Pinterest ( PINS ) was advancing by more than 16% amid a narrower-than-expected loss and higher-than-estimated revenue for its most recent quarter. Non-GAAP net loss shrank to $0.06 per share for the June quarter, from a net loss of $0.27 per share, for the year-ago period. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for a non-GAAP net loss of $0.09 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: SQ , STX , PINS , MSFT , AAPL


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar