Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.49%

AAPL: -1.03%

IBM: -0.47%

CSCO: -1.16%

GOOG: -0.58%

Most technology giants were retreating pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Square ( SQ ), which was declining by more than 11% even after i t report ed Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share, up from $0.13 per share a year ago and better than the analyst consensus of $0.16 per share on Capital IQ. Revenue grew 46% to $563 million, above the analyst view of $558 million.

(-) Seagate Technology ( STX ) was slipping by almost 10% as it posted fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.86 per diluted share, down from $1.62 per share a year ago still but above the $0.84 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Pinterest ( PINS ) was advancing by more than 16% amid a narrower-than-expected loss and higher-than-estimated revenue for its most recent quarter. Non-GAAP net loss shrank to $0.06 per share for the June quarter, from a net loss of $0.27 per share, for the year-ago period. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for a non-GAAP net loss of $0.09 per share.