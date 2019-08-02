Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: CLDR,SVMK,PINS,NTAP

By MT Newswires,

MSFT -1.04%

AAPL -2.21%

IBM -2.02%

CSCO -3.67%

GOOG -1.37%

Technology stocks were ending sharply lower in late trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 dropping almost 1.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling more than 1.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Cloudera ( CLDR ) climbed nearly 4% after a regulatory filing late Thursday showed activist investor Carl Icahn owns up to 12.6% of the data analytics and management company's stock and plans to soon meet with Cloudera management and board members to discuss potential ways to increase shareholder value. Icahn said he could eventually try to seek board representation or propose possible transactions involving Cloudera, adding he has no plans at this time to call for a sale or merger.

In other sector news:

(+) SurveyMonkey ( SVMK ) shares rose as much as 20% on Friday, earlier climbing to within 18 cents of its $20.00 per share IPO price after reporting a smaller-than-expected Q2 net loss and above-consensus revenue for the three months ended June 30. The survey software firm reported a non-GAAP $0.01 per share net loss on $75.1 million in revenue, topping the analyst mean expecting a $0.05 per share adjusted Q2 net loss and $72.7 million in revenue.

(+) Pinterest ( PINS ) advanced over 18% on Friday after the social media platform reported above-consenus Q2 financial results and raised its FY19 revenue outlook above Wall Street expectations. The company is projecting revenue for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 in a range of $1.095 billion to $1.115 billion, up from its prior forecast expecting between $1.055 billion to $1.08 billion and topping the analyst mean of $1.069 billion.

(-) NetApp ( NTAP ) dropped 22.4% to a 21-month low of $44.79 a share on Friday after cutting its fiscal Q1 sales and profit forecasts below analyst estimates. The data storage company is projecting non-GAAP net income for the three months ended July 31 in a range of $0.55 to $0.60 per share and $0.30 to $0.35 per share on a GAAP basis compared with the analyst mean expecting $0.84 and $0.68 per share, respectively.

