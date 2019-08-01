Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: SPWR,FIVN,PS

By MT Newswires,

Technology stocks fell from their highs after President Donald Trump threatened China with more tariffs on its imports. Tech stocks in the S&P 500 rose 0.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1% after surging earlier in the session.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) SunPower ( SPWR ) raced to a three-year high earlier Thursday, climbing 37% to $16.04 a share after projecting a smaller-than-expected FY19 net loss. The solar-energy company pared its expected net loss for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 by $100 million compared with its previous outlook to a new range of $20 million to break-even and it also raised its revenue forecast by $100 million, now expecting between $1.8 billion to $2 billion. Analysts, on average, are looking for Sunpower to post a net loss of $139.23 million this year on $1.96 billion in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Five9 ( FIVN ) early Thursday jumped over 24% to a best-ever $61.42 a share after reporting above-consensus Q2 financial results and raised its FY19 earnings and revenue forecasts. Q2 adjusted EPS was $0.20 up from $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, while revenue rose 27% year-over-year to $77.4 million. The Street was at $0.12 per share and $72.4 million, respectively.

(-) Pluralsight ( PS ) dropped 39% on Thursday after the cloud-based technology skills platform company forecast a larger-than-expected Q3 net loss and revenue trailing Street views. The company is projecting an adjusted net loss during the current quarter ending Sept. 30 in a range of $0.15 to $0.13 per share on between $79.5 million to $80 million in revenue while Wall Street is expecting an $0.11 per share adjusted Q3 net loss at Pluralsight on $82.5 million in revenue.

