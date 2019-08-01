Quantcast

Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.45%

AAPL: +0.33%

IBM: +0.31%

GOOG: +0.15%

Most technology heavyweights were trading higher pre-market Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Qualcomm ( QCOM ), which was falling by over 6% after i t report ed Q3 earnings of $0.80 per share, down from $1.00 per share in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP revenue was $4.9 billion, a decline from $5.6 billion last year. GAAP revenue was $9.6 billion in Q3, up from $5.6 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting earnings of $0.77 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion.

(+) Shopify ( SHOP ) was up over 4% after the company reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.14 per diluted share, up from $0.02 per share a year ago and also above the $0.02 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Fitbit ( FIT ) was slumping by more than 18% even as its Q2 sales rose to $313.6 million from $299.3 million in the year-ago period and above the CapIQ mean for $311.59 million. GAAP loss per share was $0.27 and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.14. Forecasts were for GAAP loss per share of $0.27 and normalized loss of $0.18.

