Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: CRUS,SPWR,FIVN,PS

Technology stocks hit a wall this afternoon, reversing their market-leading gains from earlier in Thursday trading. At last look, the shares of technology stocks in the S&P 500 were falling nearly 0.5%while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking more than 1.9%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Cirrus Logic ( CRUS ) was nearly 17% higher in late Thursday trading after reporting adjusted fiscal Q1 financial results exceeding Wall Street estimates and also guided Q2 revenue above the analyst mean. The company is projecting revenue for the current quarter in a range of $300 million to $340 million, breezing past the Capital IQ consensus looking for $298 million.

In other sector news:

(+) SunPower ( SPWR ) raced to a three-year high earlier Thursday, climbing 37% to $16.04 a share after projecting a smaller-than-expected FY19 net loss. The solar-energy company pared its expected net loss for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 by $100 million compared with its previous outlook to a new range of $20 million to break-even and it also raised its revenue forecast by $100 million, now expecting between $1.8 billion to $2 billion. Analysts, on average, are looking for Sunpower to post a net loss of $139.23 million this year on $1.96 billion in revenue.

(+) Five9 ( FIVN ) early Thursday jumped over 24% to a best-ever $61.42 a share after reporting above-consensus Q2 financial results and raised its FY19 earnings and revenue forecasts. Q2 adjusted EPS was $0.20 up from $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, while revenue rose 27% year-over-year to $77.4 million. The Street was at $0.12 per share and $72.4 million, respectively.

(-) Pluralsight ( PS ) dropped 39% on Thursday after the cloud-based technology skills platform company forecast a larger-than-expected Q3 net loss and revenue trailing Street views. The company is projecting an adjusted net loss during the current quarter ending Sept. 30 in a range of $0.15 to $0.13 per share on between $79.5 million to $80 million in revenue while Wall Street is expecting an $0.11 per share adjusted Q3 net loss at Pluralsight on $82.5 million in revenue.