Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: SMIT,BDC,LSCC,NATI

Technology stocks fell this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 losing almost 0.8% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was down over 2.5% in recent trade.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Schmitt Industries ( SMIT ) turned lower again this afternoon, dropping nearly 2%, after the test equipment manufacturer reported a $0.04 per share net loss during its Q4 ended May 31, reversing a $0.06 per share profit during the same quarter last year. Total revenue slipped 0.3% from the year-ago period, falling to $3.78 million from $3.79 million last year. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

In other sector news:

(+) Lattice Semiconductor Corp ( LSCC ) raced nearly 19% higher after the chipmaker late Tuesday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.15 per share for its Q2 ended June 29, up from $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue slipped 0.4% from the year-ago period, dropping to $102.3 million from $102.7 million last year and also topping the $99.7 million Street view.

(-) National Instruments ( NATI ) dropped 7% after reporting Q2 results trailing Wall Street expectations. The visualization software firm said its adjusted net income rose to $0.35 per share from $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.36 per share. Revenue declined 2% year-over-year, falling to $334 million and also missing the $339.6 million Street view.

(-) Belden ( BDC ) fell over 18% on Wednesday after the signal transmission company said its Q2 revenue declined 4.7% compared with the same quarter last year, falling to $637.5 million and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $641.7 million in Q2 revenue.