Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

By MT Newswires,

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.11%

AAPL: +4.0%

IBM: +0.14%

CSCO: +0.12%

GOOG: -0.06%

Most technology heavyweights are gaining pre-market Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Enphase Energy ( ENPH ) was surging by more than 21% after i t report ed Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.18 per share, up from $0.01 a year ago and beating the Capital IQ consensus of $0.13.

(+) Garmin ( GRMN ) was advancing by over 6% as it posted a Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $1.16, rising from $0.99 a year ago and topping the $1.01 average forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Apple ( AAPL ) was up more than 4% after reporting Q3 earnings of $2.18 per share, a decline from the $2.34 per share posted in the year-ago quarter but better than the analyst consensus of $2.10 per share on Capital IQ. Sales were $53.8 billion, up slightly from the $53.2 billion posted last year and just ahead of expectations of $53.4 billion.

